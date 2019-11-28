Durban - Two crewmen from a yacht participating in the Clipper Round the World yacht race are being treated in a Durban hospital. The crew were on board the yacht Unicef when it arrived in Durban on Tuesday evening. Last Friday, the Unicef team had stopped racing 615 nautical miles from Durban after Andrew Toms, 51, and another crewman, whose name was not released, needed medical treatment. Toms was suffering from suspected appendicitis.

They had a wind angle to make fast progress and had expected to arrive in Durban on Sunday but Unicef skipper Ian Wiggin said they were still 355 nautical miles from Durban. They had been held up by the south- flowing Agulhas current and moderate upwind conditions.

Both men were monitored around the clock by medical professionals on board. They were taken to Netcare Umhlanga Hospital. The team temporarily berthed at the NSRI Durban station to take on fuel, gas and food.

Roy Wienand, NSRI Durban deputy station commander, said duty crew on the rescue craft Alick Rennie and Spirit of Surfski 6 rendezvoused with the Unicef, 10 nautical miles off-shore, and escorted the yacht, under her own motor power, into the Port of Durban where two men were taken off the yacht and taken to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance.