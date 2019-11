VIDEO & PICS: Heavy rains cause death, destruction in Durban









Durban - An elderly couple died during Monday night’s heavy rainfall in Inanda, north of Durban. A wall and roof collapsed onto the man and the woman while they slept. Their daughters tried to remove the rubble which was on top of them but the work was too hard for them. At the time, the couple was still alive. However, when help finally came, the couple was silent and by the time rescuers reached the couple, they were dead.

On Tuesday morning family members removed the rest of the rubble which revealed the floor plan of the couple’s bedroom, which was situated next to the living room.

There also remains a huge hole, exposing the family’s living room.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This was the elderly couple's bedroom and where they lost their lives when the living room wall and roof collapsed on top of them. VIDEO: Thobeka Ngema

On Monday the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed that a woman was killed by lightening in the Okhahlamba Local Municipality.

In the morning eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, visited the family.

Kaunda had also planned to visit families whose homes were damaged by the heavy rains.

The mayor said so far, two people had been reported dead during the heavy rains and thunderstorms which have been affecting the province since Sunday afternoon.

Kaunda also said the roads which were closed on Monday remained closed for further assessment, to avoid any tragedies.

He said a lot of areas within the eThekwini Municipality were affected by the heavy rains since Sunday.

Old Main Road westbound which has been closed off due to high levels of water as a result of stormwater drains being blocked. The closure is just before the intersection of Old Main and Anderson roads. Officials are working to unblock the drains. While the M4 between uMhlanga and Sibaya were also affected as part of the ground was washed away. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes as an assessment was conducted.

Daily News