Durban - A bystander was injured in his foot from shrapnel when security guards and robbers exchanged bullets in the parking lot of business premises in Mount Edgecombe Plaza, north of Durban.
Four robbers carrying firearms had entered a supermarket in the complex on Tuesday night. It is alleged that when they were fleeing the scene a shootout ensued in the car park.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 7pm, an employee was performing her duties in one of the business premises in Mount Edgecombe when unknown suspects entered.
“At gunpoint, they took cash and cigarettes before fleeing the crime scene on foot. There is a bystander that sustained injuries after a shoot-out between suspects and the security guards. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” he said.
A case of robbery is being investigated by Phoenix SAPS.