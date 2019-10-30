VIDEO: Bystander hit in crossfire of Mount Edgecombe business robbery









Durban - A bystander was injured in his foot from shrapnel when security guards and robbers exchanged bullets in the parking lot of business premises in Mount Edgecombe Plaza, north of Durban. Four robbers carrying firearms had entered a supermarket in the complex on Tuesday night. It is alleged that when they were fleeing the scene a shootout ensued in the car park. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 7pm, an employee was performing her duties in one of the business premises in Mount Edgecombe when unknown suspects entered. “At gunpoint, they took cash and cigarettes before fleeing the crime scene on foot. There is a bystander that sustained injuries after a shoot-out between suspects and the security guards. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” he said. A case of robbery is being investigated by Phoenix SAPS.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A robbery occurred at the Mount Edgcombe Plaza, north of Durban. Video by Rivaaj Ramdas-Tactical Shooting Team

In the crossfire, five bullets struck a shopper’s white Polo who had entered the parking lot. The driver of the Polo, a 42-year-old Duffs Road resident, who did not want to be named said that he had seen a man running with a black bag and then heard gunshots.

“One of the bullets hit the car. I tried to reverse and drive off but the gunshots just kept going off. We did not even get off the car to shop. My sister and I were terrified. I managed to drive to the intersection where I stopped to inspect the damages. The metal fragments from the door panel hit my foot,” he said.

He was treated at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and discharged. Gareth Naidoo, KZN VIP security spokesperson, said two staff members from the store received medical treatment after they were assaulted by the robbers.

