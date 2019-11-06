VIDEO: DUT student Sandile Ndlovu was killed by hammer blow to the head, court hears









The man suspected of killing Durban University of Technology student Sandile Ndlovu has been remanded in custody until his next appearance. Msizi Mbutho (29) appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA). Durban - Durban University of Technology student, Sandile Ndlovu - whose murder inside a lecture hall sparked outrage - was killed by a hammer blow to the head, the Durban Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday. It came shortly after Msizi Mbutho who is accused of murdering him made a second appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court. Mbutho, 29, did not plead and did not want to apply for bail. It was the first time that the State revealed that Ndlovu was killed by a hammer blow to the head. While initially reported that he was stabbed, the State on Tuesday said that the "complainant was assaulted with a hammer resulting in his death".

Mbutho has been charged with murder and robbery had the case against him adjourned until the end of the month.

The State alleged that he attacked Ndlovu on September 9 by hitting him with the hammer in the head before robbing him. Ndlovu died later in the hospital due to the bleeding in the head.

Mbutho was arrested Monday last week where the police found Ndlovu’s cellphone in his possession.

At his appearance, the State said that they would seek the maximum sentence.

Mbutho has indicated that he intends to plead guilty and did not want to seek bail.

The case was adjourned to all the State to get the full post mortem results of Ndlovu.

A decision was expected to be made at Mbutho's next appearance on whether or not to transfer the case to the Durban High Court.

Ndlovu, 18, a first-year industrial engineering student, was violently attacked while studying in a lecture hall at the university last month.

Ndlovu was rushed to hospital in a serious condition and died a few days later.

His death sparked an outcry among students, who held protests and called for the university to tackle safety issues on campus.

