Durban - Durban University of Technology student, Sandile Ndlovu - whose murder inside a lecture hall sparked outrage - was killed by a hammer blow to the head, the Durban Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.
It came shortly after Msizi Mbutho who is accused of murdering him made a second appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court.
Mbutho, 29, did not plead and did not want to apply for bail.
It was the first time that the State revealed that Ndlovu was killed by a hammer blow to the head.
While initially reported that he was stabbed, the State on Tuesday said that the "complainant was assaulted with a hammer resulting in his death".