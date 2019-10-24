Durban Girls’ Secondary School pupils said they were no longer nervous after writing their first paper and were now excited about their final stage of high school.
Principal Dr Marge Bhagowat said everything went smoothly and she felt the pupils were prepared for the paper. “We wish our class of 2019 all the success in the National Senior Certificate exam. They have defied multiple odds in preparation for this ultimate challenge in their schooling career. May their creativity and critical thinking reign supreme in all their papers,” she said.
Thandeka Cele, 18, said she imagined her teacher standing in front of her, which helped her remember everything she was taught.
“I was very scared about the paper, but when I wrote it it was certainly not what I expected, It was very easy, especially question five, the editing part I really thought that was going to kill me. I appreciate the extra classes I took,” said Thandeka.