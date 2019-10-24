Durban Girls’ Secondary School matric pupils said they were no longer nervous after getting their first matric paper, English Paper One, out of the way. I BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)
Durban - THE matric class of 2019 wrote English Paper One on Wednesday, the first paper written by all the Grade 12 pupils across the country, and the provincial Department of Education said it went smoothly despite threats to service delivery in some parts of the province.

Durban Girls’ Secondary School pupils said they were no longer nervous after writing their first paper and were now excited about their final stage of high school.

Principal Dr Marge Bhagowat said everything went smoothly and she felt the pupils were prepared for the paper. “We wish our class of 2019 all the success in the National Senior Certificate exam. They have defied multiple odds in preparation for this ultimate challenge in their schooling career. May their creativity and critical thinking reign supreme in all their papers,” she said.

Thandeka Cele, 18, said she imagined her teacher standing in front of her, which helped her remember everything she was taught.

“I was very scared about the paper, but when I wrote it it was certainly not what I expected, It was very easy, especially question five, the editing part I really thought that was going to kill me. I appreciate the extra classes I took,” said Thandeka.

Video: Bukeka Silekwa


Her classmate Zama Bhengu, 17, said the paper was “chilled”. “The paper was very smooth. I did not face any problems so I am very confident right now and more motivated to write the next papers.”

Nolwazi Nzama, 17, was happy her novel reading throughout the year paid off. It helped her understand the language better and she was now looking forward to the rest of the exams.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department would continue to protect the integrity of the exams through monitoring and other safety measures. “The department has a comprehensive plan to prevent examination malpractices. Effective invigilation and monitoring measures have been set for all examination centres. The exam will be monitored by the district officials, head office officials, Umalusi (Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training) and the Department of Basic Education,” Mshengu said.

