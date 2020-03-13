VIDEO: Family devastated that 'innocent' mom killed in 'Teddy Mafia' drive-by shooting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Friends and family have gathered at the home of Claudene Rampersad,32, who was killed in a driveby shooting on Thursday night. They were devastated that the mother of two, an "innocent church goer" was killed while talking Devendren Lionel Pillay, 38 - the son of Yaganathan Pillay, aka Teddy Mafia - outside her home in Alpine Drive, Shallcross. Her son was with her but was not injured. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a group of people were standing along the pavement when a vehicle drove past them. Mbele said the occupants of the car began shooting at the group.

Both were shot and wounded.

They were both rushed to hospital by residents.

Pillay died at Chatsmed Hospital while Claudene died at R.K.Khan Hospital.

Social media reports stated that a white Toyota Corolla with seven men inside shot at Pillay and Rampersad.

Police could not confirm the make and model of the vehicle used in the shooting. Neither could they confirm how many occupants were inside. For now this is hearsay and speculation.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Alpine Drive in Shallcross where the shooting took place. Video Zainul Dawood

The family have allegedly been linked to the drug trade in Durban.

Pillay lives two roads away in Taurus Street.

On Friday, Pillay told the Post that he was unaware of the details surrounding the incident and was awaiting for more information from police.

Pillay said his family were taking the incident "very bad".

Devendren is the second eldest of six children.

His funeral is expected to take place on Saturday.

Family believe he was the intended target of the shooters and it was fate that placed Claudene near him. Both were friends.

The family said it was loadshedding at the time so she decided to stand on the driveway and speak to her friends. One of them was Pillay.

Claudene has two children aged 17 and 10 years old. She is married to Ashley Rampersad. They both lived with her parents on Alpine Drive.

The house is below road level. Bullets struck the roof of the house. Bullets also hit the inside of the room wall.

Funeral arrangements are still being made for Rampersad.

Chatsworth police are investigating cases of murder.

Daily News