Durban - Police and a private security company came under heavy gun fire when they responded to an armed robbery at a supermarket in Verulam on Sunday night. Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said armed gunmen allegedly entered a business premises in Todd Street and robbed the employees of an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and cellphones just after 8pm.

"A security guard who attended to the incident was allegedly shot and robbed of his service firearm. The suspects also fired shots at the police who were instructing them to stop. A security official sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for medical attention,"Gwala said.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) reaction officer was injured when a bullet struck him on the leg during the intense shootout.

Prem Balram a spokesperson for RUSA said the officer parked his response vehicle across the road while the robbery was in progress.



As he exited the vehicle he noticed three gunmen in the store.

"The RUSA Member was ambushed by a fourth suspect who was outside the business premises. The suspect fired a volley of shots. A bullet which was fired from a high caliber weapon possibly a rifle also struck his response vehicle,"he said.





Balram said a stray bullet also struck a stack of energy drinks stored at a salon next to the supermarket.

Back up RUSA Officers returned fire at the robbers who fled the scene on foot and in a red VW Polo.

"Police who were in the vicinity noticed one of the suspects fleeing down Wick Street in the vicinity of a bank. The suspect opened fire on police. The injured officer is in hospital,"Balram said.

Cases of robbery and attempted murder were opened at Verulam police station for investigation.

Balram noted that Police Minister Bheki Cele wanted to amend the Private Security Industry Regulation Act so that high-calibre weapons can be removed from public spaces and make them safer.

The draft proposals to the PSIRA would limit security companies’ use of such weapons. Armed response teams would be able to use only shotguns or handguns. Use of semi-automatic weapons would be allowed only in the transportation of cash or assets.

Daily News