Durban - The media has been excluded from the court proceedings for the first court appearance of the four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy.
The State made an application in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday to bar the media from proceedings due to the "sensitivity of the case".
State Senior Advocate Cheryl Naidu asked the media to wait outside while the proceedings got underway.
The media had been initially told not to name the accused and not to take pictures or visuals of the accused as the police were yet to conduct an identification parade, but before proceedings could start, the state made the application for the media to be excluded.
The prosecution was locked in meetings since 10am before the proceeding could start. The matter eventually resumed shortly after 12.30pm.