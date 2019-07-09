Durban - Worship at the Shree Vishnu Alayam Temple in Isipingo has been placed on hold after it was flooded two weeks ago by a leaking municipal water pipe. Despite temple chairperson Tony Govender and councillor Dharmanand Nowbuth engaging with the eThekwini Municipality and it promising that repair work would begin at the weekend, nothing has been done to repair the leak.

Govender said no one was at the temple when the incident occurred, on June 23, but he was alerted by a good Samaritan.

“The situation has become so bad that the water will soon flow on to the road,” Govender said.

He said the leak appeared to be from across the temple’s fence, where the eThekwini freshwater mainline ran.

They had hired a pump to pump out the water and had used it for eight days, at a cost to the temple of R500 a day.

“It’s been very bad. People go to worship every other day, but they can’t because the temple is flooded. There is no entrance there.”

Govender said it would cost them a lot of money to repair the damage caused because the water that was currently knee-high.

eThekwini Councillor Dharmanand Nowbuth wades through knee-high water that has engulfed the Shree Vishnu Alayam Temple in Isipingo, south of Durban. The cause of the flooding was due to a burst pipe on an adjacent property. The city has not repaired the leak in three weeks. Video by Zainul Dawood

What added insult to injury, he said, was that the manholes were blocked, causing the water to sit on the property.

“On Tuesday, people from the municipality came and inspected the area, but they didn’t tell me what had happened or where the fault was. They didn’t even come with a site plan, which was unprofessional, and it required me to show them more or less where the problem was.”

Nowbuth said the community was concerned about the state of the temple.

“Worshippers have been denied access to the property as a result of the high water mark,” Nowbuth said.

While municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela promised that the city would “work tirelessly over the weekend to permanently stop the flooding”, Govender yesterday told the Daily News that work had not started.

“The city sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to worshippers by this state of affairs,” Mayisela said.

“We’re currently busy clearing the illegal backfill that may have obscured the valve to be closed, to commence with work to stop the flooding.”

Daily News