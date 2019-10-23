VIDEO: Phoenix triple murder case judgement adjourned in high court









Triple murder accused Colin Pillay. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency ANA) Durban - Triple murder accused Colin Pillay will have to wait one more day to hear his fate after judgement was adjourned to Thursday in Durban High Court on Wednesday. Pillay, 46, a tow truck driver, is accused of killing Denisha, 22, her mother, Jane, 45, and sister Nikita, 16, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018. Jane and Nikita were believed to have been strangled to death, while Denisha was stabbed and hidden in the wardrobe. Her body was only discovered hours later inside the wardrobe. Judge Zaba Nkosi could not deliver judgement on Wednesday and the matter was rolled over.

During closing arguments on Monday, senior State advocate Cheryl Naidu told Judge Philip Nkosi she believed they proved their case against Pillay.

She urged him to consider evidence, which included cellphone records, DNA evidence, CCTV footage, as well as the results from each post-mortem report before handing down judgment.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Triple murder accused Colin Pillay seated in front of the court is being shown the clothes he wore on the day of the murders and areas wich contained bloodstains splatters that were cut and used for DNA analysis. Video: Sne Masuku





Evidence, from DNA of his own blood and that of Nikita, the younger daughter, to CCTV footage showing Pillay discarding a knife believed to be the murder weapon in the bushes after wiping it, and eyewitness statements, presented by the state, were some of the overwhelming pieces of in the trial against Pillay.



Family members of the deceased and her husband Sagren Govindsamy were in court on Wednesday. They said they were disappointed that judgement could not happen, but had faith in the justice system and believed that Pillay will get what he deserves.

Daily News