Durban - Triple murder accused Colin Pillay will have to wait one more day to hear his fate after judgement was adjourned to Thursday in Durban High Court on Wednesday.
Pillay, 46, a tow truck driver, is accused of killing Denisha, 22, her mother, Jane, 45, and sister Nikita, 16, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018.
Jane and Nikita were believed to have been strangled to death, while Denisha was stabbed and hidden in the wardrobe.
Her body was only discovered hours later inside the wardrobe.
Judge Zaba Nkosi could not deliver judgement on Wednesday and the matter was rolled over.