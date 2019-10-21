Durban - The woman arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent Durban orthopaedic surgeon will not be prosecuted for his death.
This emerged on Monday after the woman's lawyer and the state met to discuss the case against her. The woman who cannot be named after the decision was taken not to prosecute her was meant to make a first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday for the murder of Dr Melvin Naidu who was stabbed in the neck at a plush hotel in uMhlanga last week Thursday.
Her lawyer Ravindra Maniklal said he made presentations with the chief prosecutor and a decision not to prosecute was taken.
The woman did not appear in court and was released.
He said the chief prosecutor agreed that there was not enough evidence to prosecute at this stage.