VIDEO: Woman arrested for top Durban doctor's hotel murder walks free









Dr Melvin Naidu Durban - The woman arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent Durban orthopaedic surgeon will not be prosecuted for his death. This emerged on Monday after the woman's lawyer and the state met to discuss the case against her. The woman who cannot be named after the decision was taken not to prosecute her was meant to make a first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday for the murder of Dr Melvin Naidu who was stabbed in the neck at a plush hotel in uMhlanga last week Thursday. Her lawyer Ravindra Maniklal said he made presentations with the chief prosecutor and a decision not to prosecute was taken. The woman did not appear in court and was released. He said the chief prosecutor agreed that there was not enough evidence to prosecute at this stage.

Naidu, 51, was heard screaming before he staggered from a plush room at The Capital Pearls hotel in uMhlanga and collapsed on Thursday.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Ravindra Maniklal a lawyer representing a woman arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent doctor, Melvin Naidu said he made presentations with the chief prosecutor and a decision not to prosecute was taken. Video: Sne Masuku.

It is believed that Naidu had booked into the hotel with the woman.

She was the only other person in the hotel room with him at the time.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on the night of Naidu’s death there had allegedly been a disagreement between him and his companion.

Guests in adjacent rooms on the 13th floor of the hotel heard a commotion and had contacted security guards to investigate.

“The suspect was allegedly heard screaming for help, followed by the deceased also shouting for help. The man fell on the floor outside the room. He had sustained a stab wound in the neck. He was certified dead at the scene,” said Gwala.

She said a knife thought to have been used to stab Naidu had been recovered from the scene.

His funeral will be held in Clare Estate on Monday.

Daily News