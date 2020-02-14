The association's executive committee members were giving feedback to the media on their assessment of municipalities and interventions they made where the need arose.
Among the avenues that prompted intervention were the high insurance payouts for damage to property during protests (political, non-political and service delivery protests).
Among the interventions was to put 40 ailing municipalities around the country under administration, including 10 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng said to have so many municipalities under administration at the same time was a concern.