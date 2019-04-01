A fully packed maskandi music lovers been entertained stage entertained by performances at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban during the Gcwalisa Mabhida maskadi music festival. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency / ANA Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - ABOUT 55 000 people are estimated to have come to Durban over the weekend as the city hosted several mega events. The biggest event was the maskandi festival held from Saturday night into Sunday morning. It resulted in Moses Mabhida Stadium being filled with an audience listening to maskandi artists for the first time.

Winile Mntungwa, the deputy head of Durban Tourism, said Saturday’s rugby game between the Sharks and Bulls, and the maskandi concert, had injected millions into the city’s economy, including R7.3million in direct spend.

“Most of our visitors were from Gauteng and other parts of the province. Domestic tourism is a huge part of what we do and we are grateful that our marketing efforts are starting to yield results.

“In terms of our predictions, we are looking at at least 55 000 visitors to our city,” she said.

Mntungwa said they had already started preparing for the Easter weekend.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they'd had a busy weekend manning traffic for the events.

He said the police also had to deal with other incidents at the weekend, including a fire that destroyed about 100 shacks on Mary Thiphe Road in the Cato Manor area.

Sewpersad said the police and firefighters were attacked by the crowd when they arrived and one firefighter was struck on the back with a brick. Metro police were also called to help deal with land invasion issues in the area, he said.

Sewpersad said the metro police only helped the security management unit under which the land invasion unit fell.

He said they had also conducted several roadblocks around the city over the weekend.

Daily News