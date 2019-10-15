Durban - The Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) situated in Yellowwood Park is looking for volunteers to assist them.
CROW is run and managed by a small but dedicated team of full time staff.
The organisation depends on the assistance of kind-hearted volunteers who dedicate their time and experience to helping care for the animals being treated at the centre and ensuring it’s continuing operation.
Do you want to play your part in protecting our natural environment, and the wildlife with which we share our planet? The greater Durban area is home to a number of indigenous wildlife species. We are fortunate to live together with these wonderful creatures but human activities lead to large numbers of wild animals being injured, displaced and orphaned.
CROW is a NGO dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of indigenous wild animals in need.