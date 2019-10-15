Volunteers wanted at Durban's CROW









The Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) situated in Yellowwood Park is looking for volunteers to assist them. Picture: CROW Durban - The Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) situated in Yellowwood Park is looking for volunteers to assist them. CROW is run and managed by a small but dedicated team of full time staff. The organisation depends on the assistance of kind-hearted volunteers who dedicate their time and experience to helping care for the animals being treated at the centre and ensuring it’s continuing operation. Do you want to play your part in protecting our natural environment, and the wildlife with which we share our planet? The greater Durban area is home to a number of indigenous wildlife species. We are fortunate to live together with these wonderful creatures but human activities lead to large numbers of wild animals being injured, displaced and orphaned. CROW is a NGO dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of indigenous wild animals in need.

It has roughly 4000 animals passing through its doors on an annual basis with a massive increase in admissions between the months of September through to March.

While CROW is run and managed by a small but dedicated team of full time staff, the organisation depends on the assistance of kind-hearted volunteers who dedicate their time and experience to helping care for the animals being treated at the centre and ensuring it’s continuing operation.

Working and volunteering in Wildlife rehabilitation is a demanding yet fantastically rewarding experience. It involves a large and varied number of facets and skills. Volunteers play a role in all the different aspects of the centre’s operation and assist the staff in numerous different tasks.

These tasks range from assisting with the daily preparation of animal feed and feeding of animals, to assisting with fundraising and administrative tasks.

Volunteers at CROW come from a wide array of different cultures and backgrounds and anyone with a passion for wildlife and wanting to learn and

make a contribution the animals is welcome to join the volunteer team.

CROW appreciates the assistance given by everyone willing to volunteer and aims to create an environment of personal enrichment and growth for the volunteers.

CROW is calling all members of the public to join their volunteer team. If you are interested or are willing to dedicate your time and

skills, please contact Edward, the Volunteer Coordinator, via email at [email protected] or call 031– 462 1127.

Daily News



