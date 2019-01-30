Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a plea for help in tracking down a man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old in the Highflats area.



Highflats detectives are making an appeal to members of the community to assist with regards to a wanted suspect Sfundo Cele also known as Sbongamambo Mkhize of Jolivet area, Highflats.





He is wanted for a case of murder that was committed on 16 July 2018.





It is alleged Kwanele Radebe (22) was assaulted and fatally stabbed at Hluthankungu area, Highflats, by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene on foot after the incident and has been on the run since then. A case of murder was opened for investigation. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is requested to urgently contact the investigating officer Constable Thabane Biyase on 076 071 7748/039 835 3280 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.





Daily News