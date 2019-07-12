ONLY 28 out of the 110 wards in eThekwini Municipality are able to convey service delivery issues to the municipality through their ward committees and councillors. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ONLY 28 out of the 110 wards in eThekwini Municipality are able to convey service delivery issues to the municipality through their ward committees and councillors. This finding emerged in a report by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), which said there was a poor working relationship between ward committees and ward councillors in most of eThekwini’s wards.

According to the report, eThekwini had not co-operated with the department by providing information on ward operational plans.

Assessments had shown that the non-compliance and poor performance by eThekwini on public participation revolved around the inability of council to address persistent non-co-operation by councillors, poor working relationships between councillors and ward committee members and poor access to information on service delivery issues by ward committees, read the report.

“The lack of communication often resulted in non-submission of information and plans to the department. There are two long outstanding matters that have been raised with the municipality, with no progress to date.

“Ward 6 residents in Hammarsdale have written letters seeking urgent intervention in a matter involving a councillor, who never called public meetings to address service delivery issues.”

Another complaint, in another ward, related to a councillor who was allegedly involved in RDP housing corruption.

“As recently as April 10, 2019, Cogta wrote to eThekwini Municipality to seek intervention on these matters, and requested written confirmation of what the status is regarding these matters, to no avail. Several follow-up emails have drawn a blank. Only 25% of ward committees are functional as at December 31, 2018,” the report says.

Since the establishment of ward committees in 2016, Cogta has been experiencing a lack of co-operation by eThekwini in submitting ward operational plans. According to the report, in 2017/18 eThekwini had failed to submit to the department its Ward Operational Plans for the 110 wards, despite support provided by the latter.

“In November 2018, the department was informed that the municipality remained non-compliant in the submission of the plan, as a result of conflict among councillors. In February/March 2019, it was confirmed that the municipality had not completed its Plan.”

The IFPs Mdu Nkosi said the problem with ward committees started during the voting in of ward councillors.

“Irregularities and corruption are to blame for the dysfunctional ward committees. There is no co-operation or harmony in wards because some ANC councillors are there for their party, and not for the people,” Nkosi said.

The DA’s Nicole Graham said: “We’re confident that we monitor the work that takes place in the wards where we have DA ward councillors.”

Daily News