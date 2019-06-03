Keegan Reddy Picture: Facebook

Durban - Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Keegan Reddy who died in a house fire Sea Tides north of Durban at the weekend. Reddy, of Kallies Lane in Sea Tides north of Durban rose to fame after video of him fighting with a friend went viral online in 2016.

The video content contained a punch up between him and a friend with another stepping in between the two and asking 'Warrapen Keegan'.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said a 31-year-old man was at his place of residence at Sea Tides, Tongaat area when he was allegedly set alight by unknown suspect.

Nazir Sadack, the spokesperson for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the fire started just after 10 pm.

"Upon arrival part of the home was engulfed in flames with neighbours trying to douse the flames. One person was still in a room. Several attempts were made to gain access to the room but we were overcome by the flames and smoke," Sadack said.

Jennie Moodley, a neighbour wrote on Facebook, that her husband and neighbours put the fire out before the emergency services arrived.

"It was very sad to hear cries of a mother for her child," she said.

Fire and Emergency Services Divisional Commander north Jesse Yasudas said when they arrived the fire had engulfed one of the rooms and had gone into the roof rafters.

"The fire was contained to only one room. Information received was that one person was locked inside the bedroom. Whether he locked himself in the bedroom or not will be investigated by police. The deceased together with relatives were having a braai at home and according to reports we received there was an altercation prior to that. Crews from oThongathi and uMhlanga attended to the fire,"Yasudas said.

Reacting to the story on Facebook Sumeshnee Naicker Ramsaroop said Reddy was her cousin and that no altercation had taken place before the home caught alight. When contacted for comment Ramsaroop said to give her family time to grieve over the irreparable loss.

Hundreds of Facebook users took to social media to pass their condolences to the Reddy family.

Daily News