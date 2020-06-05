Waste collection in Durban slows after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - CERTAIN parts of Durban will experience a slight backlog in refuse removal after a positive Covid-19 case at the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) Pipdale Depot. DSW head Raymond Rampersad said about 600 depot employees were screened and tested for the virus on Wednesday. “We all have a duty to take this virus seriously and not be alarmists. It is our duty to ensure that all those who work to keep our city and communities clean are safe from this virus due to the nature of work they do. “All the staff at the Pipdale Depot were screened and tested on Wednesday following one positive case. We are expecting their results on Friday but they will remain under quarantine for 14 days,” said Rampersad. He said affected refuse areas included Durban North, Greenwood Park, Effingham Heights, Kenville and Sea Cow Lake. He said workers from other depots were brought in to service the affected areas.

“There will be slight delays due to the change in operating hours but that cannot be the main issue above people’s health and lives. We appeal to the communities to bear with us as this is for the good of all of us,” he said.

He said services were expected to resume yesterday afternoon and all refuse would be collected by the weekend.

Rampersad said their Collingwood Depot was also closed and would reopen on June 8 after employees were screened and tested following a suspected case.

Ward 34 councillor Dr Bobby Maharajh said this had placed enormous pressure on DSW regarding the daily collection of refuse bags.

“We are all aware of Covid-19 and the horrific impact it has on our lives. These are extremely demanding and tough times. Thus, I appeal to all of you to please exercise patience. Your refuse bags will be collected. Finally, before you ask me, yes, I will leave my refuse bags on the roadside for collection irrespective of the dogs, monkeys and vagrants that may trash them,” said Maharajh.

Daily News