WATCH: Alleged car thief arrested after dramatic shoot-out on Bluff's Anstey's Beach

Durban - A suspected car thief was arrested by police on Anstey's Beach, Bluff on Wednesday after a dramatic shoot-out with the vehicle's owner.

The victim, private company LAD security director Llewellyn Joyce said he had gone for his daily routine walk at 6.30am on Anstey's Beach to keep fit when the incident happened.

Joyce said he heard a car alarm go off and when he got from the promenade to the roadside he saw some men attempting to steal his Toyota Hilux Legend bakkie.

"I called the police and then screamed get out of my car. I saw the guy go for his gun. Another guy in their getaway white BMW car also had a gun. I fired a few shots,"he said.

Joyce said one of the thieves ran towards the beach. The others fled in a white BMW.