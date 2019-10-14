Durban - A University Kwazulu-Natal student who allegedly killed his friend and burnt his body in the bushes near the Westville Campus on Saturday because he believed he was a zombie appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Khayelihle Nzimande, 25, barefoot and dressed in shorts, a white T-shirt and looking confused made his first appearance in court on Monday after being arrested has been charged with the murder of Simukelo Zondi, 24.
Zondi, a BCom student was found burning in the bushes outside the campus after his girlfriend reported missing on October, 10.
Concerned students launched a search after Nzimande had allegedly intimated killing him because he believed that Zondi had bewitched him.
In a video circulated on social media the accused friend is seen confessing to the murder, saying he had to burn him because he was a zombie