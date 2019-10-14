WATCH: Alleged UKZN 'zombie' killer appears in court









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - A University Kwazulu-Natal student who allegedly killed his friend and burnt his body in the bushes near the Westville Campus on Saturday because he believed he was a zombie appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday. Khayelihle Nzimande, 25, barefoot and dressed in shorts, a white T-shirt and looking confused made his first appearance in court on Monday after being arrested has been charged with the murder of Simukelo Zondi, 24. Zondi, a BCom student was found burning in the bushes outside the campus after his girlfriend reported missing on October, 10. Concerned students launched a search after Nzimande had allegedly intimated killing him because he believed that Zondi had bewitched him. In a video circulated on social media the accused friend is seen confessing to the murder, saying he had to burn him because he was a zombie

He was allegedly caught while burning the body in the bushes on Saturday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, students chased him from the scene, while others tried to stop the body from burning further.

Khayelihle Nzimande made his first appearance in court on Monday after being arrested has been charged with the murder of Simukelo Zondi whom he said was a zombie. Video: Sne Masuku

He handed himself to the security guards and he was arrested and charged with murder.

The court was packed with university students some who were at the scene where still shocked

He asked to speak to his family before telling the court if he would need a Legal Aid lawyer or would hire his own lawyer.

Seeing that no one from his family was in court he said: "How come my family is not here? They are all idiots, how come my family is not here".

