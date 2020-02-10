As members of the public, including Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza filled the court benches Mvuyisi Mobuda, 30, walked into the courtroom, did not look around and showed no emotions. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The man accused of stabbing to death an LGBTQ activist in the streets of Umlazi in an apparent homophobic attack showed no remorse as he made his first court appearance on Monday. As members of the public, including Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza filled the court benches Mvuyisi Mabuti Moguda, 30, walked into the court room, did not look around and showed no emotions.

He said through his lawyer he intended to apply for bail despite the State saying that it would oppose bail. The case was adjourned to next Monday for a formal bail application.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza speaks outside the Umlazi Magistrates Court where 30-year-old Mvuyisi Mobuda appeared for the murder of LGBTQ activist, Lindokuhle Cele.

He is accused of stabbing Lindokuhle Cele, a well-known lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTI) activist and musician in Umlazi on Thursday in what his family say was a homophobic attack.

He was stabbed multiple times outside a butchery in full view of several people who did not come to his aid. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Speaking outside court, Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said it was sad that did not show remorse.