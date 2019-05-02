Durban - Hundreds of municipal workers who blockaded roads around the city on Thursday in anger over unfair increases to MK Vets salaries have rejected a proposal by city manager, Sipho Nzuza to take their matter to the central bargaining council on Friday or Monday. Nzuza, surrounded by a phalanx of riot police read out a prepared speech to hundreds of city workers on the steps of city hall whistles and jeers of disapproval.

While also promising that the workers demands were receiving the attention of the Premier's office, the workers who had earlier gridlocked the city by parking their municipal vehicles in the middle of city's main street, Pixely KaSeme (West Street) demanded immediate grade increases.

After workers rubbished the proposal they demanded Nzuza, retreated inside city but was forced to return.

On his return he said:"From now we will take your leadership inside so we can further discuss the matter and see how we move forward to a place where everyone is satisfied".

Nzuza along with municipal worker shop stewards later left for behind closed door meetings.

Earlier the hostile crowd as it marched down Pixely KaSeme street became violent towards people taking pictures and videos of them forcing them to delete.

The workers who form part of several key functions in the city had shut down parts of the Durban city centre on Thursday as their anger over salary hikes given to MK Vets show no signs of abating.

Roads leading to the Durban city hall were blocked by municipal trucks from the water and sanitation department, the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) and Electricity Units in a repeat of Tuesday's protest.

Hundreds of municipal workers who blockaded roads around the city on Thursday in anger over unfair increases to MK Vets salaries have rejected a proposal by city manager, Sipho Nzuza to take their matter to the central bargaining council on Friday or Monday.





According to several social media reports municipal workers abandoned their trucks on main arterial roads leading to the city. Motorists in the city centre were faced with massive gridlocks and hundreds of city workers converged on city hall.

This week, the eThekwini Municipality said it was reviewing the salaries of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members and called on striking workers to abandon their protest.

The veterans, who were hired as general assistants in the water department last year, started earning R9 000 month, but were due to be bumped up to R20 000 from this month.

“In view of the current situation, the city has decided to halt the process of engaging 55 employees pertaining to task grade 10.

“This is to allow a thorough review of this process and to conduct an analysis of the impact of this decision to be concluded within 30 days,” said Nzuza.

Daily News