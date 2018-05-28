Parents of Austerville Primary School in Wentworth locked the school gates on Monday and only allowed teachers and parents collecting their children into the school, saying the school is a health hazard. Picutre: Latoya Newman

Durban - Angry residents and parents gathered outside Austerville Primary School in Wentworth on Monday, preventing children from entering the school.

This followed a similar incident on Friday when pupils were prevented from going to the school.

The group gathered at the school said they were tired of their complaints falling on deaf ears

They were concerned about health hazard attached the schools with toilets in disarray and children falling ill.





Cleaning staff at the school were reportedly put off on May 15 with the schools governing body saying it had no funds to pay them.

In addition to the health concerns parents said management at the school was in disorder with many teachers who retired or left the school not replaced.

They said classrooms were overcrowded with some having in excess of 50 children in a class

Neighbors who live across the road from the school said they witnessed children being made to clean the school and empty rubbish bins, which is not good for their health.

