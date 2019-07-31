Durban - Demolition teams are halfway through breaking down a derelict building off Rutherford Street in the Point precinct on Wednesday. The eThekwini Municipality started demolishing the first of several derelict buildings in the inner city and South Beach areas of Durban as part of an ambitious overall rejuvenation and upgrade project.

In Trafalgar Lane off Rutherford Street in South Beach, contractors are busy demolishing three double-storey blocks of flats hidden between much larger multi-storey buildings.

The first building was demolished manually to create a space for a tractor to smash down the rest.

This derelict building is situated behind the famous Apple building a landmark on Mahatma Gandhi Street. A massive tree growing out of the side of the building bore testimony to years of neglect.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Contractors begin demolishing a derelict building in the Point area on Friday. Video by Zainul Dawood

EThekwini Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer the City is utilising its by-laws, building regulations and ultimately legal processes to eradicate bad buildings within the inner city.

Problematic and bad buildings such as Tong Lok and Ronda Vista are receiving attention as part of the intervention being implemented by the city.

"The City is also committed to working with the private sector in eradicating bad buildings for purposes such as commercial, student accommodation, social housing, and social facilities required to address the above mentioned social ills,"Peer said.

Bad buildings have been plaguing the City for quite some time by becoming drug dens, brothels and homes for vagrants, to the detriment of law abiding residents and the business community.

Owners of bad buildings who have gone under the radar neglecting them at the expense of the Municipality, are warned to come forward or risk losing their property.

Daily News