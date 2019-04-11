To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - The Siam Lee murder case has been postponed to May.



This after the state prosecutor called in sick and which was compounded by outstanding witness statements as well as an accident report from when the accused crashed his car.





This is the latest postponement in a matter that has dragged on for more than a year and has gripped public attention.





As with previous court proceedings in the matter, there were once again protests outside the Durban High Court by sex workers who expressed their anger at poor working conditions for sex workers.





Mickey Meji, co-ordinator at Embrace Dignity, a non governmental organisation that fights for the rights of sex workers, said she felt that people with money get better treatment from the law.





Mickey Meji coordinator of Embrace Dignity. Video: Mphathi Nxumalo







She expressed disappointment that they had had to come the court again without the matter moving forward.





"We feel that this man is using the fact that he has resources and can do this," she said.





Meji said they attended the matter to emphasise that sex work could never be made safe and that Siam Lee's murder was one such example.





Lee, was killed last year and her death and her body was found burned. A Kloof man who cannot be named was arrested for the matter but was later released on bail. He is currently facing murder charges.



