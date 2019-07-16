Durban - It was a sweet end for pedestrians and motorists on Monday night, when a truck carrying oranges jack-knifed on Ridge Road in Durban. The truck driver had allegedly taken a wrong turn from the steep incline of the infamous Ridge Road hill which has been the downfall of many truck drivers over the years that do not know the area.

Motorists and passerbys who noticed the truck blocking the road and its cargo strewn on the road dashed over to grab a few boxes.

It has not yet been established if the truck had been going to or returning from the Durban Harbour.

Ethekwini Secure a volunteer crime fighting group were notified and rushed to the scene to assist local police from Mayville, Sydenham SAPS and Durban Metro police.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video People remove boxes of oranges after a truck jackknifed on Ridge Road spilling its cargo. Video by Ethekwini Secure





The Mayville Community Policing Forum also assisted by securing the cargo and preventing looting.

According to a report on the incident from Ethekwini Secure the load was secured and contact was made with the owners and insurers. The truck had to be offloaded and removed. A forklift had to be fetched and the same truck that was being towed was reloaded. Members of the public were asked to assist.

The report said that some were paid with damaged boxes of oranges and other were paid by the insurance company.

The road signs along Ridge Road warning truckers of using that stretch of road.

Daily News



