Kwazi Mshengu, t he MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal strongly condemned the arson attack on uMgungundlovu education district offices.





"The attack apparently happened on Wednesday, and the cause is not yet known. We can confirm that our district offices were badly destroyed by fire. This includes important administration documents, computers, and other administration equipment,"he said.





Preliminary information reflects that no one was injured during the attack.





"It is shameful that criminals would choose to target education infrastructure with their unlawful behaviour, infrastructure that is set to add immense value to the community and improve the life chances of our youth. This will definitely cause unnecessary delays in curriculum delivery & syllabus coverage,"Mshengu remarked.





He called upon law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators of this "senseless destruction of property, criminality and sabotage".



