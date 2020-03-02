WATCH: As judgement looms family calls for life sentence for Zolile Khumalo's murder

Durban - The family of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student, Zolile Khumalo arrived at the Durban High Court on Monday in anticipation of the judgement of the man accused of her murder. As friends of the slain students protested against gender based violence outside the court, her family who had travelled from far crammed into the court room benches. Thabani Mzolo 23 was arrested just moments after Khumalo’s murder inside her room at the Lonsdale student residence. It is alleged that Khumalo, 21, had ended their relationship, but Mzolo could not accept it. He allegedly shot Khumalo in the head and chest inside her dorm room on May 1, 2018.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Friends and fellow students of Zolile Khumalo who was allegedly killed by her boyfriends protest against gender-based violence outside the Durban High Court on Monday ahead of the judgement. Video: Sne Masuku.





She died at the scene and Mzolo was arrested shortly after. He was charged with murder.

Khumalo's sister Zama Khumalo told the Daily News that the family would like a life sentence for Zolile.

"We are ready for the judgement. It has been long and stressful time for the family. We are happy that today we will hear the end of this case. We have waited for this decision for a long time," she said.

Some MUT students and Khumalo family members who travelled from as far as Eshowe packed the courtroom.

In December, Judge Nompumelelo Radebe adjourned the matter until March 2, after she heard the final submissions by both State advocate Nadira Moosa and defence advocate Bonokwakhe Dlamini.

Mzolo claimed during the trial that the firearm used in the murder belonged to Khumalo and that she had previously pointed it at him.

The State alleged that Mzolo was angry with her for ending their relationship and had on several occasions threatened to kill her.

Mzolo was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since abandoning his bail application.

State witnesses Nosipho Bhengu and Simiso Buthelezi, who were in the room at the time of the incident, testified that Mzolo had pulled out a gun and shot Khumalo in front of them.

However, Mzolo insisted that he was not armed when he entered the room that evening, claiming Khumalo was sitting on a chair and the gun was on it between her thighs.

Daily News