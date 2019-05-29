To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Police are trying to piece together the crime scene where gunmen shot at the driver of a bakkie in Newlands East on Wednesday. The silver bakkie was travelling along Barracuda Drive when a car allegedly over took the bakkie.

The occupants of the car fired shots at the bakkie from a high calibre rifle and 9 mm pistol.

It is alleged that there was three occupants in the car.

Police found close to 26 bullet holes in the bakkie.

The driver had been rushed to hospital with gun shot wounds.

He had climbed out of the bakkie from the passenger side and ran to a home nearby for help.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the man had collapsed outside his gate. The resident said,

"We heard the bangs but we were scared to come out and see what was happening. We got a fright when a man suddenly came to the driveway and collapsed."

Residents and school children also ducked for cover outside a tuck shop where the shooting took place.

Police at the scene said the driver is lucky to be alive judging from the bullet holes in the vehicle.

The motive for the shooting said police is unknown.

It is not yet established if the driver was a resident of Newlands East.





