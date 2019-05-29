More than 20 shots struck this bakkie in a drive-by shooting in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied.
Bullets struck the dashboard of the bakkie in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied
The bullets went through the bakkie drivers door in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied
Police marked the areas where bullets struck a bakkie in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied
Bullets went through the body of the bakkie in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied
Police marked the bullet holes on the door of the bakkie in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied
Bullets struck the bonnet of the bakkie in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied
The driver's side door of the bakkie was hit several times in Newlands East-Durban. Picture supplied
Durban - Police are trying to piece together the crime scene where gunmen shot at the driver of a bakkie in Newlands East on Wednesday. 

The silver bakkie was travelling along Barracuda Drive when a car allegedly over took the bakkie. 

The occupants of the car fired shots at the bakkie from a high calibre rifle and 9 mm pistol. 

It is alleged that there was three occupants in the car. 

Police found close to 26 bullet holes in the bakkie. 

The driver had been rushed to hospital with gun shot wounds. 

He had climbed out of the bakkie from the passenger side and ran to a home nearby for help. 

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the man had collapsed outside his gate. The resident said, 

"We heard the bangs but we were scared to come out and see what was happening. We got a fright when a man suddenly came to the driveway and collapsed."

The driver of the bakkie was shot in Newlands East, Durban. Video by EThekwini Secure


Residents and school children also ducked for cover outside a tuck shop where the shooting took place. 

Police at the scene said the driver is lucky to be alive judging from the bullet holes in the vehicle. 

The motive for the shooting said police is unknown. 

It is not yet established if the driver was a resident of Newlands East. 


