Durban- Burnt beds, washing machines, rubber bullet casings and fire extinguishers were strewn on the road at University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus on Wednesday as rampaging students brought the campus to a standstill.
Even the heavy rains that pelted Durban did not prevent the angry students from protesting as they ramped up their violent campaign against historical debt payment.
Police and campus security fought running battles with students using teargas and rubber bullets in an effort to contain the upsurge in violence.
Students told the Daily News that events began at about 5am and that some of them who were not involved got caught in the crossfire.
"We got woken up with teargas in the morning and rubber bullets being fired, " a student who did not want to be named said.
Another student said they were getting punished for the scrapping of the university requirement if having to pay 15 percent towards their student debt and that they were being attacked in their own dormitories rooms.
It is this 15 percent that students and UKZN management have been fighting over for the past month.