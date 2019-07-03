A man was hijacked on Brighton Road in the Bluff, south of Durban. Video supplied

Durban - A Bluff man fought off three hijackers who tried to bundle him into his car this week in terrifying incident that was caught on CCTV footage. The CCTV footage shows the man refusing to get into the back seat of the car despite the attempts of three forceful hijackers on Tuesday.

The hijacking happened outside a shopping complex on Brighton Road at 7:40 am and throughout the one minute 38 second CCTV footage of the incident nobody came to his aid.

The CCTV footage starts with victim wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts lighting a cigarette next to a silver Polo in the parking lot of a shopping complex.

When the car drives off the victim walks a few steps to retrieve his sandals which fell under the car during the tussle.

Andy Rossell a member of the Bluff Community Policing Forum said the car was involved in a collision in Isipingo and unfortunately the hijackers escaped.

"The gentleman was lucky to escape, he put up a good fight," Rossell said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the vehicle was recovered on the same day in Isipingo.

A case of carjacking was opened at Brighton Beach police station for investigation.

Reacting to the video on Facebook Zollah Reddy said, "This must stop. The Community of the Bluff must stand together and have a 24 hour safety forum that must arrest any suspicious behaviour. It’s not safe to even smoke outside let alone come out of your own yard that you are paying for."

Barry Fuller said, "Sad how the crime is destroying the quality of life in South Africa. We really need to start getting tougher on crime control."



Muhammad Engar said, "There are so many videos of muggings, hijacking, robberies, etc... almost daily. From township to cities, we as South African citizens are not safe. Will not stop until and unless politicians feel the same pain as ordinary citizens. Perhaps, then only will they wake up. In a mean time, investors watching these crimes and trucks being torched, will reconsider their investment. And our economy will continue to sink fast."



Hilton King said, " Simple solution. Rig your car with explosives that can be detonated using even a public phone."

Candice Povall said, "A friend was also hijacked. She was taken with but fought and they eventually tied her to a tree and put a dirty black bag they found over her head and left her. It's not about the color, crime happens in all races, all classes, all areas by all races. One has to be super vigilant. Get in your car and lock the doors and drive away."

