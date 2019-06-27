EThekwini city manager, Sipho Nzuza had to be protected by a phalanx of security guards at the full city council sitting on Thursday a Facebook post by DA eThekwini leader, Nicole Graham alleged. Photo Screengrab / Councillor Nicole Graham Facebook

Durban - eThekwini city manager, Sipho Nzuza had to be protected by a phalanx of security guards at a full city council sitting on Thursday after ANC councillors apparently aligned to the suspended mayor, Zandile Gumede did not want him present - a Facebook post by DA eThekwini leader, Nicole Graham alleged. In the Facebook post, accompanied by a video of the fracas, Graham said: "Chaos has erupted at City Hall. Several Gumede-aligned ANC Councillors didn’t want the City Manager (who has turned state witness against Gumede) to be present. Pushing and shoving ensued and the City Manager’s guards had to step in and surround him. They’ve now gone to caucus".

Mayor Gumede has been forced to take 30 days of leave by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial executive committee after her arrest - and subsequent release on R50 000 bail - on charges of fraud and corruption related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender.

In recent weeks busloads of Gumede's supporters have marched to the ANC headquarters and city hall demanding she is reinstated.

They have also called for the decision by the ANC to disband the eThekwini regional structure, be reversed.

Gumede's 30 days leave will come to an end in the week of July 9. Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer is acting mayor in the interim.

Gumede has told Independent Media that she would be back as mayor and that she would not resign as it would look like an admission of guilt for something she "did not do".

Daily News