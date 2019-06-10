

Durban - Last year Brazilian Comrades Marathon athlete, Iago Sampio Marcel ran into the hearts of South Africans when a video of him dancing to the popular hit song, Omunye by Durban's Distruction Boyz spread like wild fire on social media. This year, the 25-year-old has done it again - this time with a viral video of him doing the Vosho and Gwara to the sounds of Gqom at a refreshment station along the Comrades race route on Sunday.

Marcal, who lives in Cape Town, shot to fame last year when a spectator caught him on camera dancing to the very popular South African hit while wearing the colours of his native Brazil.

At the time, he said it was his way of thanking the roadside supporters for all their love and energy they showed during the race.

This year it seems, he has not lost his love for the ultimate human race with yet another video of him dancing going viral.

Brazilian Comrades Marathon athlete, Iago Sampio Marcel has gone viral again this time with a video of him doing the Vosho and Gwara to the sounds of Gqom at a refreshment station along the Comrades race route on Sunday. Video supplied.

On Facebook, Marcal wrote, "By my friends, I am able to ignore for now a certain pain in my heart, to face my fears and even run 87 km from Durban to Pietermaritzburg."

He finished the 86.83 KM race in 11 hours and 43 minutes.

He received a Vic Clapham medal.

Marcal was placed 13756 of the 19070 that started the race.

Marcal, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, told the Daily News during an interview last year: “We have a similar style of music in Brazil called Funk and I normally see people dancing, South African style to that music… so I put a bit of Brazilian style, I found my own kind of style, just to have fun. I don’t see myself as a good dancer, I just a person that likes to have fun."

This was his third Comrades run.

Marcal ran for Team Mabena Parafusos.

The reaction to the video on Facebook drew some quirky comments.

Sheridan Jakins said, "Looks like he needs the toilet, really urgent."



Jed Davidson said "Me, watching this - "Conserve your energy!" lol



Daily News