Durban - Clinicians at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital began working on reducing a backlog that had been caused by the broken air conditioning system.
This, according to the Department of Health, was after the system which is believed to have not been working for at least two months, was repaired on Thursday.
The broken system affected some functions of the hospital including some surgical procedures .
The Daily News came to learn of the broken air conditioning system from Joanne Herbst, founder of NGO The Elder’s Voice, who said an elderly man she was assisting had been turned around three times after being booked and scheduled for an operation to have his hernia removed.
“The first time we were told there was no bed for him, then he was booked for the following month. When we went the second time the procedure was postponed as the aircon was broken and we were told to come back the following month. On Monday when we went back we told the aircon is still broken,” said Herbst.