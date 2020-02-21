WATCH: Broken aircons leave patients waiting for months









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - Clinicians at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital began working on reducing a backlog that had been caused by the broken air conditioning system. This, according to the Department of Health, was after the system which is believed to have not been working for at least two months, was repaired on Thursday. The broken system affected some functions of the hospital including some surgical procedures . The Daily News came to learn of the broken air conditioning system from Joanne Herbst, founder of NGO The Elder’s Voice, who said an elderly man she was assisting had been turned around three times after being booked and scheduled for an operation to have his hernia removed. “The first time we were told there was no bed for him, then he was booked for the following month. When we went the second time the procedure was postponed as the aircon was broken and we were told to come back the following month. On Monday when we went back we told the aircon is still broken,” said Herbst.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Joanne Herbst, founder of NGO The Elder’s Voice, who said an elderly man she was assisting had been turned around three times after being booked and scheduled for an operation to have his hernia removed.

On Friday, KZN Department of Health spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said the department would like to apologised and said circumstances for the swift repair of the air-cooling systems at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

“This has had a ripple effect that has caused delays to the conducting of certain clinical procedures. The department is, nevertheless, pleased that the air-conditioning system was restored on Thursday and is now fully functional,” she said.

Nkosi said that clinicians have since started working on reducing the backlog.

The affected patient did not want his details given to the department fearing victimisation when he returned to the hospital.

“It is most unfortunate that the complainant is not willing to divulge his contact details, as this makes it difficult for the d epartment to explore opportunities to intervene further in line with the prioritisation of the healthcare needs of senior citizens,” said Nkosi.

Daily News