Robbers loot a house in Malvern, Durban. Picture: Screengrab

Durban - Police are still searching for a group of brazen robbers that held up a paraplegic man in his Malvern home on Friday. The man was cleaning his yard when he was accosted by the robbers. The robbers also fired a warning shot at a neighbour who came out when she noticed a suspicious car parked outside her home.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that a woman saw a vehicle with an unknown man parked outside her neighbour’s driveway.

"The man appeared to be on his mobile phone. When the neighbour drove past she observed him chatting. Sensing this to be out of the ordinary the neighbour asked him what he was doing there but she received no reply. The lady then drove into her driveway and walking to her gate still pursued her line of questioning,"Mbele said.

The man then pressed the car hooter four times.

The woman saw four men run out of her neighbours house and into the vehicle parked on the road.

"A shot was fired at the lady but she escaped unharmed. Further investigations revealed that her paraplegic neighbour was cleaning his yard when he was approached by four armed suspects. Two of whom accosted him into his house, ransacking the property whilst the others kept guard. The lady’s enquiry with the alleged suspect driver had disturbed the house robbery,"Mbele said.





The men fled with only household property.

According to the Queensburgh Crime Watch (QWC) house break-in's were on the increase. The QWC said that the homeowner released CCTV footage to them so that the robbers could be arrested.

The footage shows a man unhinging the driveway gate another view shows a man running with items in his hand and a third video shows the robbers holding a shelf with goods inside. Others run out of the house with whatever they could grab throw it into the boot of the car and drive off.

A case of robbery was opened at Malvern police station for investigation.

Daily News