WATCH: Burglars steal oil and rice from Merebank temple

Durban - Burglars have struck twice at the Merebank Shree Parasakthie Alayam on Barrackpur Road, south of Durban. For the second time in two weeks, burglars entered the temple despite the Covid-19 lockdown. It borders a railway line, the Clairwood Logistics Park (a former racecourse), Decca Road and the M4 northbound freeway, all of which offer easy escape routes for thieves. On Tuesday burglars entered the temple through a window high above the hall. Om Sakthi Guru Sankaran, who lives above the hall, said the burglars broke interleading gates to gain access to the stockroom.

Thirteen bags of rice, paper plates and 15 bottles of cooking oil were stolen.

“Whoever did this is not afraid of God. This is a setback for us. There are no prayer services because of the lockdown. Whoever bought these items must come forward to assist police in catching the culprits," Sankaran said.

Two Saturdays ago, thieves broke a window pane in the Guru’s office. They took 10 Thali necklaces and R1 600 in cash that was in a drawer. They also took 12 cartons of milk and a bag of wedding invitations.

The Thali necklace is given to a bride by the groom during their wedding ceremony.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a case of burglary was opened at Wentworth police station for investigation. Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact 10111.

The Shree Parasakthie Alayam has become the centre of cultural and religious life in the Merebank community.

The temple was opened in 1977.

Daily News