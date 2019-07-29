A man who allegedly stole a cable said it was a ‘dead cable’.

Durban - RESIDENTS of Wentworth have expressed concern at a spike in cable theft in the area, including cable being stolen in broad daylight close to the local police station. A video sent to the Daily News shows a man alleged to be a drug addict next to a cut cable, which is presumably to be sold.

The man who took the video said he had been watching a group of men digging a hole outside a block of flats on Major Calvert Street.

“I had been watching them for four days and when I approached them they told me that they were just digging a hole,” he said.

However, the area later experienced a power outage, and the video shows the man walking past cable that he had allegedly cut.

Witnesses said they saw the man with a group of other men cutting cables almost daily.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Wentworth resident films man who allegedly stole a cable. Video: Supplied.





Another resident, Keith van Niekerk, said drug addicts stole the cables in broad daylight. Asked what they were doing, they say they were taking “dead cables”, he said.

“Driving past today I saw another guy digging. This is the third day I have seen them digging,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said cable theft was a huge challenge. He said a man was recently sentenced to 15 years in jail for cable theft.

“The city will embark on a communications campaign to mobilise communities to partner with government in nipping this scourge in the bud.

“The SAPS have also been put on high alert to nab criminals in this regard,’’ he said.

The jailed thief was caught in September 2017 with 500m of copper cable in Pinetown.

The value of the cable was estimated at more than R27000.

Cable theft can be reported by calling the Cable Theft Hotline at 031 311 9611, or the electricity department’s call centre at 080 13 13 111.

Daily News