WATCH: Calls for speed calming measures in Chatsworth suburb after car crashes into wall

Calls for speed calming measures in Chatsworth suburb after car crashes into wall

Durban - Community activists are putting together a petition to have speed calming measures placed on Moorcross Drive in Chatsworth. The petition follows a motor vehicle collision on High Terrace Road on Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. It is alleged that the driver allegedly lost control of his motor vehicle. It veered off the road and crashed into the fencing of a house on High Terrace Road Community activist Reggie Chetty claimed many motorists drove recklessly on the road with disregard for the speed limits. "Moorcross needs speed calming measures put in place urgently. We are trying to go forward and get help. Moorcross corner has a sharp bend that needs to be negotiated at a regulated speed. For many years we witnessed collisions here. My mother was seated in her a friends car which was parked on the pavement when a car veered into her. We still live with the trauma of the incident,"Chetty said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video footage of a crash six months ago in Chatsworth. The vehicle is travelling down Moorcross Drive before Masha Crescent. Video by Moorton Alliance

Residents that had their precast fencing damaged claimed that motorists did not pay for the damages.

Chetty said a resident had to wait for an insurance payout which took weeks.

"The cars are becoming more faster. To top if off we do not have maximum speed limit boards on the road to help our cause. City council can you please look into getting speed humps at the bottom of High Terrance and Masha. An inloco inspection needs to be carried out,"Chetty said.

A crashed into the boundary fencing of a home on High Terrace Road in Chatsworth on Wednesday. Picture: Moorton Alliance.

Another resident said a vehicle slammed straight into the driveway gate knocking it completely out of the tracks.

Ward councillor Previn Vedan requested that the disgruntled residents email him their concerns and a traffic calming request. He will then liaise with the relevant department.

