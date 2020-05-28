WATCH: Car thieves prowl suburban Durban street

Durban - Video footage three car thieves has emerged after car that was stolen from outside a home in Effingham, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that on 26 May, at 03.30am, he noticed that his vehicle which was parked at his place of residence at Tasneem Crescent in Greenwood Park was stolen.

The car is yet to be found.

A 35 second video clip captured by a CCTV camera showed a car stopping two properties away from where the vehicle was parked.

Two men got off and walked along the road to the car parked on the roadside.