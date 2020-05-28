WATCH: Car thieves prowl suburban Durban street
Durban - Video footage three car thieves has emerged after car that was stolen from outside a home in Effingham, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that on 26 May, at 03.30am, he noticed that his vehicle which was parked at his place of residence at Tasneem Crescent in Greenwood Park was stolen.
The car is yet to be found.
A 35 second video clip captured by a CCTV camera showed a car stopping two properties away from where the vehicle was parked.
Two men got off and walked along the road to the car parked on the roadside.
The house is below road level.
The men split up and walk towards the drivers door and passenger door. One of them has a knap-sack. He inspects the front of the car. A third person appears and he keeps watch of the house to see if anyone in the house has awoken. The footage does not show how they stole the car.
The SAPS safety awareness when parking tips:
- Avoid parking your motor vehicle where there are no security officers guarding other cars.
- Make sure that all the doors and windows are properly locked when you park your car.
- At night, park in well-lit areas.
- If in doubt about the safety of an area, phone a police station for advice.
- Practice the same prevention skills you apply in parking lots or garages at home.
- Parking lots with a parking attendant or supervision/ someone patrolling are best, otherwise try to park in locations that are well lit and/or well populated and not crowded by bushes or buildings where offenders might hide.
Daily News