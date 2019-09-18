Police have launched an investigation into the killing of a Newlands East man whose murder was caught on cellphone footage. This image captures the gunman running towards the victim. Picture: Screengrab

Durban - Police have launched an investigation into the killing of a Newlands East man whose murder was caught on cellphone footage. The footage which has gone viral on social media show two groups of men clashing outside tenement flats near Duckbill Road on Sunday.

The groups clash with sticks and knives before a man appears with a gun and starts firing. People scatter as the victim falls to the ground. Another man was also shot in the cheek.

The men were taken to hospital where man identified as Ncebo Khanyile by police, died later that night. The other victim is unknown, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

"Newlands East SAPS are currently investigating charges of attempted murder after a shooting that happened in Newlands East on the 15 September 2019," Nqobile said in a statement to the Daily News.

"The Newlands East SAPS reported to the scene after a complaint was raised by the community of a shooting happening in the area. It is alleged that it was an altercation between two rivals that left one of the members shot and another one wounded on the neck ,the victims were rushed to nearest hospital," she said.

The cellphone footage of the murder which has gone viral on social media shows two groups of men clashing outside tenement flats near Duckbill Road on Sunday. Picture: Screengrab.





