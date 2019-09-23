Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola is shown contraband seized from inmates at Westville prison after a raid on Friday night. Picture Suppled.

Durban - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will be leading more prison raids countrywide as part of the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards contraband in prisons. On Friday night Lamola confiscated cellphones, mobile accessories and drugs, including dagga at Westville Prison during a raid at the facility.

He said harsh action would be taken against officials involved in enabling the smuggling of contraband into prisons.

“We want to create an environment that is conducive to the rehabilitation of offenders at all our centres, and the smuggling of contraband is one of the disturbances that we want to uproot,” he pointed out.

“We will continuously look at ways that we can address this. Offenders who are caught with contraband will be dealt with harshly,” said Lamola.

The national office of the SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) said the department knew that correctional officers smuggled drugs in and out of prisons.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola vows to continue to clamp down on contraband smuggled in by prisoners. Video: Supplied.





SAPOHR national spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu said the drug issue in prisons was much bigger than the government is insinuating.

“There are prisoners who commit more untraceable crimes in prison. Drug syndicates in prisons are big, and some officers are on the payrolls of prison drug-dealers,” he said.

On September 13 a correctional officer was arrested at a roadblock after being found in possession of an illegal firearm and a bag of drugs. He appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court last week.

“We welcome the arrest of the correctional officer. We hope the government will make an example of him, and show those who are still in the prison drugs’ syndicates that it is time for them to stop and do their jobs to help prisoners get rehabilitated,” said Bhudu

Provincial department spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said the officer who was arrested was stationed at the Westville Correctional Centre.

“The officer was in possession of a firearm with a serial number that had been tampered with, as well as a bag of Ecstasy drugs. We have instituted our preliminary investigation to obtain more information about this matter,” he said.

A warden at Westville Prison inspects contraband including a number of cellphones seized after a raid at the prison. Video: Supplied.

National department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said even if the officer was arrested outside the department’s premises or while off-duty, it was still not acceptable, and it would not be tolerated.

“We want to remind officials, inmates and families of offenders that you are an accessory to crime by assisting offenders in smuggling. We also acknowledge that there are some rotten apples in our department that must be rooted out,” he said.

A warden rummages through contraband after a raid at the Durban Westville Prison on Friday night. Picture: Supplied.





Daily News