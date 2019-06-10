A teacher at a high school in Hammarsdale, just outside of Durban, has laid a charge of assault against a 20-year-old pupil after a video of the pupil attacking him with his fists on the school grounds went viral on social media. Picture: Screengrab

Durban - A teacher at a high school in Hammarsdale, just outside of Durban, has laid a charge of assault against a 20-year-old pupil after a video of the pupil attacking him with his fists on the school grounds went viral on social media. Senior teacher, Sunday Ajibabi, assisted by teacher union, Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) laid the charge against the pupil at the Mpumalanga police station on Sunday.

The incident occurred last week Monday at the Luthayi High School in Hammarsdale while the pupils were in thick of writing the mid-year exams.

According to the teacher, the incident occurred after the 20-year-old pupil who is in grade 11 tried to disrupt an examination.

It is alleged that Ajibabi was invigilating an exam when the 20-year-old pupil allegedly called out his friend who was in the classroom writing the exam paper.

When Ajibabi tried reprimanded the pupil, the 20-year-old allegedly hurled insults at him and went into the classroom where he is said to have taken a set of keys from the table and locked the pupils and the teacher inside.

A teacher at a high school in Hammarsdale, just outside of Durban, has laid a charge of assault against a 20-year-old pupil after a video of the pupil attacking him with his fists on the school grounds went viral on social media

Ajibabi allegedly had to send another pupil to get a spare set of keys from the office.

It is alleged that when the teacher came out of the classroom, the pupil allegedly attacked him.

The assault which was caught on a cellphone camera shows the teacher and the pupil pulling and shoving each other before the pupil launches a number of punches at the teacher. The attack is stopped when a group of pupils intervene.

Scelo Bhengu, the president of EUSA said the matter was reported to them on Friday.

Senior grade teacher, Sunday Ajibabi, assisted by teacher union, Educators Union of South Africa laid the charge against the pupil at the Mpumalanga police station on Sunday. Video: Supplied.

He said the teacher and his family are embarrassed that the incident that has gone viral on social media.

Bhengu said now that the teacher has successfully opened the case and they hoped the police would arrest him.

“The arrest of the pupil will send out a strong message to other hooligans masquerading as pupils that EUSA is not taking the safety of teachers lightly. We are disturbed by this incident and we are going to make sure that the law takes its course,” said Bhengu.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Mpumalanga police station for investigation.

