Durban - Five hijackings were reported in the space of a few hours in Durban suburbs on Monday night According to Ethekwini Secure, a volunteer crime-fighting group, hijackings took place in Overport, Manor Gardens, Newlands West, Bayview and Chatsworth.

On Sheridan Street in Bayview, two people were seated in their gold Audi Sedan when they were robbed and hijacked.

According to a source the men were seated in the car while it was parked on the pavement when the hijackers allegedly pulled up besides them.

The two hijackers alleged forced their way into the car and brandished firearms in their face. The men were taken with with the hijacker who then dropped them off in uMlazi, south of Durban unharmed.

The car has not been found.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant alleged that at 9.30pm, he and his friend were standing next to his vehicle at Sheridan Road in Bayview when an unknown vehicle stopped next to them.

"Three armed suspects alighted and at gunpoint forced him and his friend into his vehicle. They drove with them whilst robbing them of their belongings and later dropped them off at Ngonyameni in Umlazi. They drove away in complainant’s vehicle," Zwane said.





A hijacking in Bayview was captured on CCTV cameras. Video Supplied



These are the other hijackings that were reported in Durban on Monday night:

A case of carjacking was opened at Bayview police station for investigation.

A man was also hijacked of his Hyundai Accent on Woodhurst Drive at 9.30 pm. A case has been opened at Chatsworth SAPS.

A man was hijacked of his white BMW on Hope Street in Overport just after 7pm.

A man was hijacked of his Silver Audi A5 on Elland Road in Manor Gardens at 7.30 pm. It is alleged he was approached by seven hijackers who arrived in two motor vehicles. Both incidents are being investigated by Mayville SAPS.

A VW Polo was hijacked from Barrondale Road in Newlands West. The victim was taken with the vehicle at 8 pm. The hijackers dropped him off nearby. Newlands East police are investigating the incident.

