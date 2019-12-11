Durban - Songs and praise reverberated in the Durban High Court on Wednesday where judgement against the man accused of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend was expected.
Members of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and the members the Anglican church gathered inside the courtroom and sang songs of praise and called for the court to hand down nothing less than two life terms.
Simiso Chonco, 28, allegedly raped his 18 weeks pregnant girlfriend Snethemba Ngubo and before strangling her to death in the bushes not far from his home in Lundelani.
Ngubo's was found dumped at Lundelani cemetery two days after she went missing.
Chonco was arrested when he was found with Ngubo's car after he allegedly drove it around trying to get someone to remove the tracker from her car.