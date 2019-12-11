WATCH: Church groups fill Durban High Court as judgment awaits alleged pregnant girlfriend killer









Members of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and the members the Anglican church gathered inside the courtroom and sang songs of praise and called for the court to hand down nothing less than two life terms for Simiso Chonco. Durban - Songs and praise reverberated in the Durban High Court on Wednesday where judgement against the man accused of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend was expected. Members of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and the members the Anglican church gathered inside the courtroom and sang songs of praise and called for the court to hand down nothing less than two life terms. Simiso Chonco, 28, allegedly raped his 18 weeks pregnant girlfriend Snethemba Ngubo and before strangling her to death in the bushes not far from his home in Lundelani. Ngubo's was found dumped at Lundelani cemetery two days after she went missing. Chonco was arrested when he was found with Ngubo's car after he allegedly drove it around trying to get someone to remove the tracker from her car.

He eventually managed to get the tracker removed.

Songs and praise reverberated in the Durban High Court on Wednesday where judgement against the man accused of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend was expected. Video Sne Masuku





On December 9, 2018, Ngubo arrived at Chonco's home at 10pm and when her knock were not answered, she suspected that he was with someone else and broke the windows.

In his defense Chonco said that he did not rape her, but claimed that they had a sexual intercourse earlier on the day of the incident.

He said they had a fight after she had told him that the baby was not his.

Phumlani Shinga, the spokesperson for the Ngubo family said they believed in the justice system and were hopeful to get justice.

"The family is still struggling to come to terms with her death. The only Justice we are hoping for is that Chonco is locked away for the rest of his life in order to protect the women of this country," said Shinga.

Daily News