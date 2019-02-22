The eThekwini Municipality is taking action on the council-owned houses that have been lying vacant for years. | Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is taking action on the council-owned houses that have been lying vacant for years. The news arose from a recent three-day workshop held by the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, where the head of Real Estate, Thapelo Mmusinyane, said the municipality was in the process of compiling a list of all council-owned properties in each ward.

Mmusinyane also found it unacceptable that council properties were left vacant for a number of years and the municipality had to spend money to maintain these properties.

This is a house in Warner Beach, along the south coast of Durban. VIDEO: George Snodey (Facebook)

Last month, the Daily News reported on two council-owned houses in New Germany that have been vacant and guarded for more than five years. These houses were intended for ward councillors.

DA PR councillor for the Pinetown / New Germany area Riona Gokool, said she was excited and relieved that after more than five years of constant communication and pressure on the municipality, she received an email from the Real Estate department on Monday saying a report was being submitted to the relevant committees to release these properties on the market in terms of the Town Planning Scheme.

“An exorbitant amount of money is being spent throughout the city on municipal-owned properties because until now the city was dragging its feet in deciding what to do with these properties. While the money to upkeep these properties was budgeted for, the money could have been better used to provide much-needed service delivery in the city,” Gokool said.

Other known vacant council-owned houses are in Berea, the Bluff, Hammarsdale and Warner Beach.

Ward 28 (Berea) councillor Ntandoyenkosi Khuzwayo said vacant council houses were a problem and Berea residents had been complaining about the council property at 35 Toledo Avenue.

“We expect the municipality to get up and do something about the properties. We know there are a lot of challenges which are bigger than these properties but I do want this to be resolved,” Khuzwayo said.

