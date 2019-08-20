Durban - “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ‘em,” a famous line from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night was also cricketer Senuran Muthusamy’s matric yearbook entry at Clifton School. Sen, as he is affectionately known, plays for the Dolphins and South Africa A, but now he has been selected for the Proteas team touring India in a three-match Test series in October.

Sen said he received the call to join the squad early last week.

“I was really grateful for the opportunity to be part of the squad in India. I look forward to the tour and hopefully making a mark,” he said.

“It’s a great challenge to play in India. It’s a fantastic opportunity. More especially India because they’re just cricket mad. Everybody there loves and knows cricket well.”

Sen, 25, leaves for a spin training camp in India this week, and will link up with the Proteas in mid-September.

The all-rounder looks up to three legends of the game: Kumar Sangakkara, Hashim Amla and Rangana Herath.

Sen said it was a huge honour to be the first Clifton Protea, but doubted he would be the last.

Sen said the dream to become a professional cricketer began at a much younger age.

“I think I started playing cricket when I was about two or three years old. There are pictures of me as early as that, all padded up and I just remember hitting a lot of tennis balls in the backyard,” he said.

“I never believed I would become a cricketer; I only did it because I enjoyed it. I am just grateful that I was able to get on the right path and I am grateful that my career is unfolding the way that it is.

“I hope it keeps going from strength to strength, but I did study because I wasn’t certain of a career,” he said.

Sen hoped to make his family and friends proud with good performances.

“You have to have a good support structure and I’m grateful for the structure I have. My mom has been my biggest fan, she has been my rock throughout. I was raised by a single mother for most of my life and I’m grateful for her and I know this means a lot to her,” he said.

He said Titans cricketer Jonathan Vandiar was like an older brother to him.

Sen with coach Yashin Ebrahim, getting some work done in the nets. VIDEO: Thobeka Ngema

Coach Yashin Ebrahim was a great mentor to him too, working with him throughout the academy when he made his Dolphins debut, and has spent the last three months training him.

Ebrahim said Sen was the only player who went through the academy as a full-time student at Howard College, and never missed a practice or an exam, and got his degree.

“He’s always been driven to become a Protea and I’m glad he’s now in the squad. Hopefully, he gets game time.

“He’s one of the hardest working players I’ve worked with. He’s always in the nets. There were times when he was in the academy when I would chase him home after having done four or five hours of work. He would still come back for more after studies.”

Sen’s former Clifton coach, Matthew Savage, was excited he had made the team, which was also a proud moment for the school, he said.

“That quote couldn’t epitomise Sen more. Having such great responsibility thrust on his shoulders at a young age, he has really stepped up to the mark and we have absolutely no doubt that he’ll be able to continue that going forward.

“I can’t wait to see him walking out in the match whites. I’m going to have tears in my eyes.”

He said the former deputy head boy still helped out at the school when there were training camps.

Savage said Sen had captained their first team for two years and broke their batting and bowling records.

Sen enjoys spending time with family, friends and his girlfriend, and relaxing at the beach.

He also squeezes in yoga and goes on holiday when he can.

