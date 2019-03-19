Durban - The community in KwaNdengezi found the body of a nine-year-old boy who drowned in the river on Sunday several hours after the police Search and Rescue Unit abandoned their search for him. The body of Nkanyiso Phewa was pulled from the uMlazi river at around 7 pm on Monday night.

Nkanyiso drowned when he and three friends left home on Sunday morning to play a game along the banks and rocky cliffs of the uMlazi River below an area know as Coffee Farm.

His aunt, Mpume Mthembu, said they were crossing the river when two of them began experiencing difficulties in the water. At around 10am yesterday, the police Search and Rescue Unit searched for his body from where they had left off on Sunday. But after four hours called off the search. Mthembu said the community continued to walk further down the river and eventually found his body, late in the evening.

Mthembu said it was the first time they had swum in the river. The boys normally swam in the Cutshwayo stream, closer to their home. Cutshwayo is a tributary of the uMlazi.



“My son Nthando was pulled out while Nkanyiso went under after several attempts by his friends to grab him. He was screaming for them to grab him. When the boys realised he had disappeared, they ran home to inform me,” Mthembu said.



Nkanyiso was in Grade 4 at Nqobane Primary School, which was closed for the holidays.



“They are all school friends. They were shocked by what happened. We called the police immediately. Nkan­yiso was so intelligent. He had brought in excellent first-term test results in his report on Friday,” Mthembu said, adding that Nkanyiso had been very sad and not himself since Friday.



“I had this feeling something was not right. He was not playing or eating well. On Sunday his sandals tore and he came to me. I told him to explain to his mother, who was leaving for Pinetown, so that she could purchase new ones. Nkanyiso blurted out that he wouldn’t be needing sandals anyway.



“I was busy in the kitchen and asked myself ‘Why is a young child thinking that way?’ I walked out of the house to confront him, but he had already gone to play,” Mthembu said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Zainul Dawood

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Zainul Dawood

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Zainul Dawood





Nkanyiso’s mother, Fikile Phewa, said she was exhausted because they had searched the river’s edge since Sunday. His father, Henry Mchunu, would not comment.

"We are struggling to cope with what has happened. He was still young. We expected more from him in life. The family is devasted," Mthembu said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said KwaNdengezi police had opened an inquest docket.



On the South Coast, a 45-year-old-man drowned in the Umkomaas River on Sunday. Police found his body near the river mouth in four metres of water. On Saturday afternoon an unidentified man was found by the Search and Rescue team at the Umsimbazi River, near the R102 highway. eManzimtoti police were investigating.

Daily News