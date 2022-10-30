WATCH: Concern over resources after community stones police vehicles causing bakkie to crash, injuring two officers

Durban — Police are investigating a case of public violence after a community stoned police vehicles injuring two police officers in Savannah Park recently. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on Thursday at 5pm, a case of public violence was opened at Chatsworth SAPS for investigation.

“Police were at Savannah Park on investigation when they were attacked by the community who demanded that the arrested suspect be released. They threw stones at the police vehicle and two police officers were injured,” Ngcobo said. In one of the videos, a 23-second clip, community members can be seen stoning vehicles with some shouting shaya (hit) five times, as vehicles sped past to avoid the attacks. A VW Amarok speeds past and drives over two tyres. The driver loses control and the vehicle crashes down a bank.

When the vehicle crashes, a woman is heard saying yebo (yes) twice and community members run towards the crash. In another video, a 26-second clip, which is much clearer, tyres can be seen blocking the top of the road and the police vehicles try to manoeuvre around them. A woman is heard saying ayibo (expression of shock) four times. A man in the background is heard saying ayiwe (it must fall).

According to information received from Mohamed B Khan of the Chatsworth Crime Watch group, the incident had taken place at Mawelewele in Savannah Park. Residents were stoning police vehicles with hollow blocks. Khan said that due to the irresponsible behaviour of the community, Chatsworth SAPS is left with one less vehicle.

Two detectives were left injured, including a seasoned dedicated detective; one civilian was injured, one VW Amarok stripped at the scene resulting in a write-off and five additional vehicles damaged that need to go in for repairs, he said. “We wish the SAPS members injured in this incident a speedy recovery,” Khan said. He questioned how the community’s actions improve policing and service delivery or humanitarian aid.