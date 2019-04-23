Police rescuers were wading through the rubble of a collapsed house in Ellen Road, Queensburgh searching for three people including two children who are believed to be trapped inside the house. Picture: Screengrab / Rescue Care

Durban - Police rescuers were wading through the rubble of a collapsed house in Ellen Road, Queensburgh searching for three people including two children who are believed to be trapped inside the house. The bodies of four people including a six-month-old baby were pulled out from beneath the rubble.

Sivan Subramodey, of Amawele Emergency Services said two people, one with a broken leg and the other with a hip injury were transported to hospital.

Subramodey said neighbours and relatives came to assist and gave them an indication of how many people could be in the house.

"It was a devastating scene. A similar incident occurred at the Westcliff Secondary School but we could not get into the premises because of the mud. An embankment collapsed onto the staff quarters at a school," he said.

Police rescuers were wading through the rubble of a collapsed house in Ellen Road, Queensburgh searching for three people including two children who are believed to be trapped inside the house. Video: Garrith Jamieson / Rescue Care

At least ten people were confirmed dead this morning and hundreds of homes damaged. Several roads leading into the city were flooded.

The death toll was expected to rise as emergency personnel were still compiling the numbers.

Garrith Jamieson, a spokesperson, for Rescue Care paramedics, said a 70-year-old woman was stuck under rubble for nearly two hours when her West Road home in Overport collapsed. Her son, who was in another room, died.

In Stapleton Road, Pinetown one person died when a car was washed away.

Roads that were reported as flooded were the M7 between Belville Bridge and North Park Road, Higginson Highway in Chatsworth, Isipingo Beach by Prospecton, N2 north opposite Galleria mall until Umlazi offramp and Kingsway in eManzimtoti.

There were reports of trees falling and mudslides blocking roads in suburbs, making it impossible for people to get to work.

On St Helier Road in Hillcrest, a woman escaped unharmed when mud began flowing down an embankment and covered her car. The mud was waist deep.

In Umhlatuzana the river has burst its bank, covering the bridge and flooding homes in Kharwastan. The road near the Shallcross Stadium was also blocked by a landslide.

The road surface on Silverglen Drive between Grasmere Avenue and Berryfield Place had collapsed while the road leading to King Edward Hospital was flooded in the Umbilo area.

