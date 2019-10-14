Durban - The official opposition in the eThekwini made a big splash on Monday about the state of the Rachel Finlayson on the Durban beachfront pool which has been closed to the public for months.

DA eThekwini Caucus Leader Nicole Graham, together with DA eThekwini Exco member Yogiswarie Govender and DA eThekwini Community Services Whip Councillor Mmabatho Tembe were at the pool on Monday to address the state it was in.

Graham said the Rachel Finlayson pool remained in an unpleasant state and is barely even usable regardless of the R8 million injection for the rehabilitation of the pool. R8 million, double the expected amount for the initial contract in 2015 which was R4.2 million, has gone to waste at the expense of ratepayers money as the pool is nowhere close to being usable again.

She said it was clear that asking, negotiating, talking and waiting was not working. It makes one sick to think that people are paid public money to do this kind of work, and that a contractor has made millions off of this mess.